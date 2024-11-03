Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Sunday eviscerated Donald Trump’s attempts to sow doubt about election integrity in Pennsylvania and called it a sign of desperation.

“It‘s the same sh-t he played in ’20, and it didn’t go anywhere,” Fetterman told CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union, dismissing Trump’s accusations that people were “CHEATING BIG” in the state. The claims—and rebuke of them—come as a New York Times/Siena College poll finds Trump and Kamala Harris on even footing in Pennsylvania, making it either candidate’s game.

Fetterman said the only valid case of voter fraud in a presidential election was a 2020 incident involving a man who illegally filled out his dead mother‘s ballot for Trump. The man admitted to listening to “too much propaganda” that influenced his decision to fraudulently vote for Trump.

In 2024, however, “there’s no voter fraud.”

“It’s the same, sad story that he had in ’20, and I would like to remind everybody that [Joe] Biden wrecked his sh-t by 80,000 votes,” Fetterman said. “He will try to lie and claim these baseless things but now we’re going to have a new team leading America and that’s going to be Harris—but it is going to be close.”

Fetterman also took issue with Trump‘s attacks on trans people in his campaign ads, saying the messaging shows Trump’s political capital is “bankrupt.”

“It doesn’t make you tough,” Fetterman said. “It doesn’t make you man to pick on trans or gay kids. It just makes you an a--hole.”