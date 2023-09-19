Fetterman Drops a Zinger in Response to Fox News’ Boebert Double Standard
‘GRABBING THE HOG’
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) called out Fox News’ hypocrisy on Tuesday after the conservative network clutched its pearls over Fetterman’s attire with nary a mention of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) very public gropefest. As The Daily Beast previously reported, anchors and pundits on Fox and Fox Business have raged for days about the Senate’s dress code change, accusing Fetterman of lacking “decorum” for wearing hoodies and shorts on the chamber floor. Fetterman bit back with a zinger on Tuesday when he re-tweeted a Fox News article headlined “Fetterman blasted by conservatives after Senate drops dress code: ‘Stop lowering the bar!’” He wrote, “I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they'll make me a folk hero.” Boebert was kicked out of a local production of Beetlejuice earlier this month after vaping in front of a pregnant audience member, groping her new beau, dancing and singing obnoxiously, and flipping off staff. She later claimed she wasn’t vaping—then apologized when surveillance footage showed otherwise.