Fetterman Urges Menendez to Make an ‘Honorable Exit’ and Resign
‘CANNOT CONTINUE’
The chorus of Democrats calling for the resignation of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has swelled in the day since he was indicted on federal bribery charges. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Saturday called on Menendez to step down, becoming the first senator to call for his ouster. “He’s entitled to the presumption of innocence, but he cannot continue to wield influence over national policy, especially given the serious and specific nature of the allegations,” Fetterman said in a statement. “I hope he chooses an honorable exit and focuses on his trial.” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) echoed that sentiment: “Given the gravity of the allegations, I believe it will be difficult for the Senator to carry out his responsibilities.” New Jersey Democratic Party chair LeRoy Jones issued a similar call: “I believe that the best course of action is for Senator Menendez to resign so that he can focus his full attention on his legal defense.”