Fetterman Sent to the Hospital Following Car Accident in Maryland

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was knocked around and sent to the hospital on Sunday morning after his car was rear ended, reports said.

Fetterman and his wife Gisele were traveling near Hancock, Maryland, when the couple’s Chevy Traverse was rear ended by a Chevy Impala, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

Fetterman was at the wheel during the accident, according to a spokesperson for Maryland State Police who spoke with Fox 29.

The couple was then transported to a hospital in West Virginia “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement from Fetterman’s office shared with the station.

Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder at the hospital. He and his wife were discharged later in the day and are now back in their hometown of Braddock, Pennsylvania, according to the senator’s office.

The Senator’s health has been a persistent question throughout his tenure, following a stroke during his 2022 campaign that left him unable to speak for a period of time. Shortly after he returned to public life following his stroke, he again stepped back from his role in the Senate to seek clinical treatment for depression.

Most recently, Fetterman brought up his stroke on Bill Maher’s HBO Show Real Time, telling Maher that his stroke gave him the “freedom” to abandon progressive policy goals and disregard criticism from fellow Democrats.

“There’s a line from the first Batman, Joker, he’s like, ‘I’ve already been dead once already. It’s very liberating,’” Fetterman told the comedian. “That’s not reckless, that’s just freeing. It’s just freeing in a way. And I just think after beating all of that, I just really want to be able to say the things that I have to really believe in and not be afraid of if there’s any kind of blowback.”