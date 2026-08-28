Feuding Ally Plans Street Name Mocking TACO Trump

Canada’s capital is considering revamping a street named after Donald Trump to “TACO Avenue.”

As the president sought to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America this week, the increasingly bitter tit-for-tat between the two countries ramped up in the streets of Ottawa.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event after signing an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci Evan Vucci/REUTERS

For years, a residential street in the Central Park neighborhood of the nation’s capital has been known as Trump Avenue.

But during a City Council debate about the impact of tariffs, local councilor Riley Brockington declared it was “an embarrassment” to have a street honoring the U.S president and would seek to have the avenue renamed.

Local councillor Riley Brockington declared it was “an embarrassment” to have a street honoring the president and would seek to have the avenue renamed. X

One idea that has reportedly been suggested is “TACO Avenue”—a reference to the nickname Wall Street gave the president because of his on-again, off-again tariff threats: Trump Always Chickens Out.

Other name suggestions for the street included Pelosi Avenue, Gulf of Mexico Avenue, Obama Avenue, and even Rosie O’Donnell Avenue.

“I think the time has come when you look at the damage and carnage that the president has caused, including with our own country,” Brockington told CNN. “We’re past the point of debating.”

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on October 7, 2025. Carney's meeting comes as he hopes of convincing President Donald Trump to ease US tariffs that are negatively impacting Canada's economy. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images) JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The move was the latest escalation of tensions with Canada after trade negotiations spectacularly collapsed last week.

This led Trump to impose 50 percent tariffs on roughly $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, such as aluminum, plywood, auto parts, and forestry products.

In turn, Canada responded with tariffs on more than 700 American products.

But Thursday’s executive order to rename Lake Ontario took things to another level, with Trump even suggesting he’d like to seize an ocean next.

“We have a gulf, and we have a lake, now all we need is an ocean,” mused the 80-year-old president.

“So maybe we’ll have to change the name of the Atlantic, and/or the Pacific.”

The executive order comes despite the fact that the U.S. can’t force Canada to adopt the name change. Trump made a similar power grab last year, when he renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

But that hasn’t stopped the White House from continuing to troll their supposed ally.

On Friday, the 80-year-old president took to Truth Social to post more photos showing a map of Lake Ontario with his new preferred name.

Deputy White House chief of staff Dan Scavino also pushed out an AI generated video of Trump at Lake Ontario, kicking down a Canadian sign with the name of the lake and replacing it with a sign that said “Lake America.”

The White House posted AI slop taunting Mark Carney. Instagram

But others rejected the president’s latest taunt—and some came up with their own.

“We’re not changing the name of Lake Ontario,” online navigation service MapQuest wrote on X, inviting followers to name the waterway through a link on their site.

Social media responded with a list of suggestions, including Lake Dolly, Lake Dementia, and Lake Canada is Superior.

We're not changing the name of Lake Ontario. Name it whatever you want at your leisure: https://t.co/E2I0Ezd57W



(tag us so we can see your work 🙂) pic.twitter.com/x8lIAMt6ab — MapQuest (@MapQuest) August 27, 2026

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also hit back at the president, saying “this lake is called Lake Ontario- today and forever.”

He also gave Trump a history lesson along the way.

“The name Lake Ontario comes from the Wendat word Ontari’io, which, appropriately, means ‘the lake is beautiful, the lake is big,’” Carney wrote on X.