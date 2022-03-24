‘Fever Dreams’ Turns One Today, and the Radical Right is Still as Twisted as Ever

If you thought that the departure of former president Donald Trump would make the American political landscape any less radical, ludicrous, or downright scary – you were wrong. From the sustained prevalence of MAGA acolytes to the ongoing rise in conspiracy theorists, grifters, and agitators, the political landscape continues to be dominated by the types of people who you would avoid on the subway. Luckily, our Fever Dreams podcast has everything you need to know about the right’s push to retake power.
Today marks the official one-year anniversary of Fever Dreams. Since its inception, our hosts and a bevy of insightful guests have tracked all the moves and machinations of America’s new right wing. From eyebrow-raising headlines and cringeworthy controversies to general moments of ignorance and absurdity, the show has shined a necessary spotlight on our current political hellscape.
If you’re not already a Fever Dreams listener, now is the perfect time to catch up on past episodes and stay in-the-know on everything that awaits. After all, with midterm elections right around the corner… things will only get more feverish from here.
Already a Fever Dreams listener? Here’s some bonus content for you! Check out last night’s live Twitter Space conversation, featuring the team's recollections on the past year.