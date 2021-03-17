Catch FEVER DREAMS, the New Podcast From the Daily Beast
SWEET DREAMS
What keeps you up at night? Something lurking under the bed? Someone scratching at your window? The twisted machinations of the radical right-wing plotting a 2024 comeback? Be one of the first to listen to Fever Dreams, the new podcast from the Daily Beast tracking the villains and extremists who created the American hellscape in which we currently reside.
Each week, Daily Beast reporters Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer will shine a light on the events, organizing principles, and collectives that not only exist, but have even thralled your next-door neighbors or family members. Catch a sneak preview below, and subscribe on your preferred podcast player to enjoy new episodes every Wednesday. Tune-in next week – on Wednesday, March 24th – to hear the very first episode!