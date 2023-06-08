Fiancée of Missouri Doc Found Shot Dead in Lake Is Eight Months Pregnant

Read it at Fox News
The fiancée of Dr. John Forsyth, the Missouri emergency room physician and cryptocurrency entrepreneur who was found shot to death in a lake, is eight months pregnant, Fox News reported. The woman, a nurse whose name has not been made public, was planning a wedding with Forsyth when he disappeared last month. Forsyth, already a father of eight, had just finalized his second divorce from his ex-wife when he went missing after an overnight shift. No suspects have been named, and no motive has been given, but the doctor’s family said he had enemies. “Many times he mentioned he might be in danger,” Richard Forsyth told Fox. “But it was always really vague.”