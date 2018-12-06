Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to Open New Assembly Plant in Detroit: Report

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is set to open a new assembly plant in Detroit, according to a report from The Detroit News. The plant, which would be built on the site of an engine plant that’s been idle since 2012, is part of the automaker’s plans to add a new three-row Jeep SUV to its 2021 lineup, the newspaper reports. It would be the first new auto assembly line to open in Detroit in 27 years. The factory could add at least 100 and up to 400 jobs to the Motor City. The news comes directly after General Motors announced plans to stop production of four sedans at its Detroit plant—cutting 500 jobs in the city—as part of company-wide layoffs of 1,600 workers. Amid a trade war with China and other partners that is raising steel prices and threatening tariffs on imported vehicles, automakers are under increasing pressure from President Trump to boost production of automobiles in the United States.
