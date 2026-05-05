Fiddler Sues Google After A.I. Wrongly Calls Him a Sex Offender

Google is being hauled to court for $1.5 million after its AI Overview branded a three-time Juno-winning fiddler a convicted child sex offender. Canadian Ashley MacIsaac, 51, says the false rap sheet only surfaced when the Sipekne’katik First Nation pulled a December concert in Nova Scotia after locals flagged the AI’s lies, The Guardian reported. The summary had accused him of sexually assaulting a woman, attempting to lure a child online for sexual assault, and a separate violent assault. It also claimed he was a lifetime entrant on Canada’s sex offender registry. The Cape Breton fiddler told the Canadian Press the false labeling triggered a “tangible fear” of going on stage. MacIsaac’s suit, filed in Ontario’s superior court, accuses Google of being “cavalier and indifferent” and seeks $500,000 each in general, aggravated, and punitive damages.

The Guardian