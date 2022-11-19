FIFA Boss Says He Feels ‘Gay, Disabled ... Like a Woman’
WE FEEL CONFUSED
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has launched a stinging attack on the West on the eve of the World Cup for criticizing Qatar for its poor human rights record. In an hour-long speech, the Swiss-Italian 52-year-old said European critics were misrepresenting the host nation and that everyone is welcome. “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker,” he said. “Of course I am not Qatari, Arab, gay or disabled. But I was the son of a migrant worker, saw their conditions. Not in Qatar, but Switzerland.” He later added that also felt “like a woman.” He said Qatar could progress, like Switzerland did, on its human rights record but that the West had to engage as part of the process and stop being hypocrites. “I think for what we Europeans have been doing the last 3,000 years we should be apologizing for the next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons to people.”