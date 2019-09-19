CHEAT SHEET
TIME TO CHANGE
FIFA Tells Iran: Women Must Be Allowed Into Soccer Stadiums
The head of soccer’s world governing body has told Iran that it must lift its ban on women attending matches. FIFA President Gianni Infantino made the intervention shortly after the death of Sahar Khodayari, who set herself on fire after she was denied access to a stadium in Tehran. Infantino said in a statement that FIFA’s position is “clear and firm” and that women “have to be allowed” into soccer stadiums in Iran and everywhere else. Women have been banned from sports stadiums since shortly after the Islamic Revolution in 1979. “We understand there are steps and processes that need to be taken before this is done in a proper and safe way, but now is the moment to change things and FIFA is expecting positive developments starting in the next Iran home match in October,” said Infantino. The Iranian men’s team plays Cambodia in a World Cup qualifying game on Oct. 10.