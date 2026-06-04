FIFA to Deploy Robot Dogs to Beef Up World Cup Security

A tourist’s roadside wildlife encounter turned into a nightmare when a wild bear attacked him through his car window and tried to drag him from the vehicle. Georgi Bizhev, a 46-year-old Bulgarian tourist, suffered serious injuries after stopping along a mountain road near Romania’s Vidraru Dam in the Carpathian Mountains. After spotting a mother bear and her cub, Bizhev tossed food scraps toward the animals and began taking photos and videos. Video captured by an onlooker shows the adult bear lunging into the car through an open window. Separate footage recorded by Bizhev shows the animal clawing at him as he screams for help. Bizhev suffered serious bite wounds to his left arm after raising it to protect his face and neck. “I saw the bear’s ears prick up and it jumped at me,” he said. “It tried to grab me and pull me out of the car.” Bizhev said his seatbelt helped prevent more severe injuries while other drivers honked and shouted in an effort to scare the bear away. Emergency crews responded after Bizhev alerted guards at the nearby dam. Officials said the mother bear was likely acting to protect her cub. “I entered its environment, it was a mistake for which I paid,” Bizhev admitted.
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- 1Moment Bear Mauls Tourist and Tries to Drag Him Out of CarBEARLY ESCAPEDA vacation photo stop turned into a bloody encounter.
- 2MLB Star’s Ex Hit With $176M Verdict for Fatal Car CrashPAYING THE PRICERebecca Grossman was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison after a fatal car crash killed two young boys.
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- 3Andy Cohen, 58, Launches New Relationship With Boyfriend, 42LOVE STORYThe “Watch What Happens Live” host has not been in a long-term relationship for some time.
- 4FIFA to Deploy Robot Dogs to Beef Up World Cup SecuritySPOT CHECKFour animatronic dogs, all named Spot, just hit the big leagues.
Shop with ScoutedThese Ergonomic, Whisper-Quiet Vibrators Are Worth the HypeVIBE CHECKSmile Makers Collection is on a mission.
- 5Everest Guide Crawls to Survival in ‘Miracle’ Self-RescuePEAK MIRACLEA cleanup crew spotted him slowly sliding down toward Base Camp, six days after he went missing.
- 6Cruise Ship Tourist Found Dead Days After VanishingISLAND TRAGEDYThe police confirmed the sad news.
- 7‘Persepolis’ Author Dies at 56WINDOW TO IRANShe left Iran to study in Austria when she was just 14.
- 8World’s Top Tennis Player Wants to Quit After Brutal LossBREAK POINTThe sporting star was in a “deep, deep, dark hole.”
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9Wealth of the Super Rich Explodes as Millionaires Fall BackTHAT’S RICHThe wealth gap just got wider.
- 10Archbishop Pulls Plug on Exorcist Priest Over UFO RantDEMON HUNTERA well-known priest and exorcist was sidelined after warning followers that aliens are actually demons in disguise.
Rebecca Grossman, the ex-girlfriend of former New York Yankees pitcher Scott Erickson, has been hit with another legal blow after a jury found both her and Erickson negligent in the deaths of brothers Mark and Jacob Iskander. Jurors awarded the boys’ family $176 million in damages stemming from the 2020 crash that killed 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob in Westlake Village, California. Grossman, a Los Angeles socialite, was convicted of murder in 2024 and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after prosecutors said she struck the boys while speeding through a marked crosswalk. The boys’ mother testified that she was crossing Triunfo Canyon Road with her children when she saw two vehicles racing toward them. She said she grabbed her youngest son and dove out of the way of Erickson’s vehicle before Grossman—allegedly traveling 73 mph in a 45 mph zone—struck the boys moments later. While Erickson was never criminally charged, a jury found both him and Grossman were street racing their cars at the time and “acted in concert with each other in the course of their activities leading to the fatal collision.” Grossman also faces punitive damages, which are expected to be determined Thursday.
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Bravo executive Andy Cohen has a new man. Cohen was out on the town on Tuesday night with his new partner, Kevin Sobieski, 42, to celebrate his 58th birthday. Sobieski, who works for a private equity firm, previously dated EGOT-winning composer and lyricist Benj Pasek. According to TMZ, the couple has been dating for a few months. Cohen has famously not been in a long-term relationship for some time. The reality TV aficionado dated Clifton Dassuncao for two years before they broke up in 2018. He opened up about the breakup in a 2023 interview, explaining that the relationship forced Dassuncao to come out to his father after the Daily Mail reported they were together. Prior to that, Cohen dated his Radio Andy co-star John Hill for three years in the early 2000s. Cohen has said that over the years he has preferred to use various dating apps to meet people. In a 2025 Call Her Daddy interview, he revealed, “I’m on every app. Grindr, Scruff, Raya, Hinge…” He has expressed a desire to meet Mr Right and settle down. He has clarified how his dating has changed since becoming a single father to two children: his son Ben, born in 2019 via surrogacy, and his daughter Lucy, was born in 2022.
FIFA to Deploy Robot Dogs to Beef Up World Cup Security
Four robot dogs are about to start prowling FIFA World Cup sites in Dallas and New Jersey using cameras for eyes. Hyundai and the robotics firm Boston Dynamics built the four-legged machines to help secure security for the tournament, which kicks off across the U.S., Canada and Mexico on June 11. The manufacturers have named all the anamatronics “Spot,” for reasons best known to them. Two will be stationed at the World Cup’s International Broadcast Center in Dallas and two at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The bots use onboard cameras to see and will flag potential threats to the officers monitoring them, FIFA says. The rollout has already spooked some online. After a viral clip claimed the dogs scanned fans’ faces, Boston Dynamics pushed back. “The robots do not have facial recognition capabilities,” a spokesperson said. They are one piece of a vast operation. More than 30 agencies are coordinating on North Texas’ security plan, with undercover and uniformed officers and tight FAA drone restrictions on match days.
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A veteran Everest guide who had been feared dead for nearly a week has been found alive, crawling down the mountain alone after surviving at extreme altitude in what rescuers are calling a miracle. Dawa Sherpa—also known as Hillary Dawa Sherpa, after the legendary mountaineer Edmund Hillary—was last seen above Camp 3, at around 24,600 feet, while descending after a successful summit. Six days later, a cleaning crew spotted him sliding slowly through the treacherous Khumbu Icefall toward Base Camp, alive, with frostbite on his hands but otherwise in surprisingly good shape. “Dawa managed to survive against all odds for days. It’s nothing short of a miracle,” said Pemba Sherpa, executive director of 8K Expeditions, which had been overseeing the search. “This is a true self-rescue.” “As far as I know, no one has survived alone at that altitude on Everest so far,” Pemba Sherpa added. “I think he must have lived inside the tents to keep himself safe.” Dawa, 52, is now awake and being treated in an intensive care unit in Kathmandu. “He recognized me, is good and speaks,” his daughter Mhendo Lhamo Sherpa told Reuters. “We are happy.” Before he was found, his wife had already offered last rites.
A Chinese man who went missing during a cruise ship visit to a Caribbean island has been found dead. Wang Zyuan, 33, vanished after going hiking alone on a trail in St. Kitts and Nevis on May 27. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) confirmed in a June 1 update that a search team located his body on the Mount Liamuiga trail, but did not reveal a cause of death. The force added in a statement that it “extends its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Wang’s family, friends, and associates during this painful time.” Officials said that Wang had called 911 on the morning of May 28 to report that he was lost on the trail, but that contact with him was “subsequently lost.” In the wake of Wang’s disappearance, the RSCNPF urged anyone hoping to hike the treacherous Mount Liamuiga, or any other trail in the region, to do so with a qualified guide, inform others of their intended route and ensure their cellphones are fully charged. In a statement, Royal Caribbean confirmed Wang was an employee of the company, and it is “saddened” to learn of his death.
Persepolis author Marjane Satrapi has died at the age of 56. The Iranian-French author’s cause of death has not been made public. “Her passing marks the loss of a leading figure in French culture and a freedom-loving artist whose work carried a universal message and earned her immense international acclaim,” French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said Thursday. Satrapi was born in Iran, later leaving for Austria at 14 to study before moving to France, where she wrote her most famous work. The graphic novel Persepolis follows a woman whose life closely mirrors the author’s, tracing her through the first 10 years of her life under the shah’s rule, from before the Islamic Revolution in 1979 to the Iran-Iraq War. The book was published in French in 1994 and in English in 2003, selling millions of copies and offering people in the West a window into Iranian life. After the book’s release, Satrapi said, “Even basic human rights, they deny us. You don’t have the right to dance, you don’t have the right to sing, you don’t have the right to do this, you don’t have the right to do that.”
The world’s top female tennis player, Aryna Sabalenka, has revealed her brutal shock loss in the French Open made her contemplate quitting the sport. Belarusian Sabalenka, 28, made the outburst after wasting a lead of a set and two breaks in a shocking 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 defeat to the 25th seed Diana Shnaider in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Wednesday. Asked about her thoughts and emotions during a post-match press conference, Sabalenka responded: “No thoughts, no emotions. Just want to quit tennis right now. But we’ll see. We’ll see in a few days. Hopefully I’ll get back on track mentally.” Sabalenka added that, “mentally I got into a very deep, deep, dark hole over there, and I just couldn’t get back on track.” During the press conference, Sabalenka also stated, “What doesn’t kill you makes you strong. At some point I will have to figure this out.” She also joked about finding a rage room to vent her frustration after the loss. “I wanna go to one of those rooms, go in and smash everything. Probably I will spend a whole day tomorrow. Maybe it will help, maybe not.”
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The world’s wealthiest individuals are accumulating fortunes at a staggering rate, leaving even millionaires struggling to keep pace, a new report has found. According to consulting firm Capgemini, for the second consecutive year, the ultra-wealthy outpaced ordinary millionaires in wealth growth in 2025. The study found that individuals with at least $30 million in investable assets saw their wealth grow nearly 10 percent in 2025, outpacing those with between $1 million and $5 million, whose fortunes rose by less than 8 percent. Although ultra-rich individuals account for just 1 percent of the wealthy population, they control more than a third of the world’s high-net-worth wealth. Overall, the wealth of the world’s richest people climbed 8.7 percent last year to a record $98.3 trillion, while their ranks expanded by roughly 2 million people to 25.3 million. The United States led the world in new millionaires, adding 736,000. Capgemini said the wealthiest investors saw outsized gains thanks to rising stock markets, private equity and hedge funds, as well as early access to fast-growing private companies—especially those linked to the artificial intelligence boom, the main driver of growth.
A Catholic priest whose job was literally fighting demons has been removed as an exorcist after publicly suggesting that UFOs may be demons at work. Cardinal Robert McElroy announced that Monsignor Stephen Rossetti had been stripped of his role as an exorcist for the Archdiocese of Washington after making the claims in a since-deleted social media video. “There’s a danger here. Demons like to hide,” Rossetti said in the May 29 video. “It’s my personal belief that probably many if not most of these UFO sightings are in fact demons.” The archbishop also cut ties with Rossetti’s St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal, saying the priest’s comments “linking UFOs to demonic presence” and the center’s social media activity undermined Catholic teaching on demons and exorcism. Rossetti later apologized, saying he was “saddened” by the archdiocese’s decision and asking forgiveness for any ways he had not been faithful to Catholic Church teaching. The priest, who has more than 148,000 Instagram followers, is one of America’s best-known exorcists and previously told the Associated Press there was growing public interest in demonic possession and exorcism.