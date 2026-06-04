FIFA to Deploy Robot Dogs to Beef Up World Cup Security

You’ve got the inspiration photos, you’ve run the numbers—the only thing left to do is pull the trigger. There’s never been a better time to start the renovation project you’ve been dreaming about and Bedrosians Tile and Stone is the place to go. From timeless tiles to classic stone, Bedrosians brings your design vision to life. In a special offer, Daily Beast readers can receive 20% off full-price items (some exclusions apply).

The Nouvel tile brings the elevated look of natural stone with a refined mineral surface. Plus, the tile is durable, non-porous, and stain-resistant, which matters a lot in a kitchen. With five finishes to choose from, Nouvel is sure to fit the vibe you’re going for.

Nouvel Price per sq. ft. Only available in store. See At Bedrosians Tile and Stone $ 37 Free Returns

Texture is one of the easiest ways to make a space feel more warm and welcoming. The Node tile overdelivers. It minimizes unsightly grout lines for a seamless, refined matte finish. Node tiles work beautifully in a living room, bedroom, and hallway.

Node Price per sq. ft. Shop At Bedrosians Tile and Stone $ 8 Free Returns

Tivoli brings the timeless elegance of travertine—a natural limestone found in Tivoli, Italy—to your floors and walls without sacrificing durability. It’s porcelain, so it holds up to the wear and tear of everyday life. Use this in your bathroom for a boutique hotel feel.

Tivoli Price per sq. ft. Shop At Bedrosians Tile and Stone $ 6 Free Returns

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