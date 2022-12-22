FIFA to Launch Investigation Into Salt Bae’s World Cup Stunt
‘ACTION WILL BE TAKEN’
FIFA has finally responded to the backlash over Salt Bae rushing the field after the World Cup final, accosting Argentina’s players, and even snatching the trophy. The soccer organization has said it will investigate the incident, suggesting the celebrity chef, real name Nusret Gökçe, “gained undue access to the pitch” and vowing “appropriate action will be taken.” Salt Bae’s rumored friendship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino has raised suspicions, as the Turkish chef broke strict rules on who can touch the World Cup trophy with his spectacle. But while FIFA continues its hemming and hawing, the U.S. Open Cup has decided to nip things in the bud. “Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final,” the soccer tournament announced Tuesday.