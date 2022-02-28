FIFA to Finally Suspend All Russian Teams: Reports
RED CARDED
FIFA is reportedly planning to sideline all Russian national teams, including men’s and women’s, from playing in international games as the nation’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues. Reuters reports that FIFA is corresponding with the Union of European Football Associations to finalize the decision on Monday. Some individual countries, like Sweden and Poland, had already independently refused to play Russia in FIFA games. However, it’s unclear what form the suspension would take, including whether the team would still be allowed to play under a generic name with no Russian flag, similar to the country’s Olympic athletes, who have competed in the last two Olympic games under the “Russian Olympic Committee” team name as punishment for widespread state-sanctioned doping.
Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board recommended on Monday that Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials be banned from any international sporting competition. The war in Ukraine “puts the Olympic Movement in a dilemma,” the board said in a statement. While the movement doesn’t want to punish athletes for the decisions of their government, many athletes from Ukraine are prevented from competing at all “because of the attack on their country,” they said.