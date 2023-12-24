Fifteen Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza in Three Days

Read it at The New York Times
Fifteen Israel soldiers have been killed in Gaza since Friday—bringing the total number to close to 500 since Oct. 7. “The war is exacting a very heavy cost from us,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, according to The New York Times. “However, we have no choice but to continue to fight.” More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s retaliatory assault on Gaza began. Ceasefire negotiations, which would involve another hostage swap, were underway on Sunday.