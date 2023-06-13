Fifth Dolphin in 19 Months Dies at Florida Aquarium
TOO SOON
A fifth dolphin in just 19 months has died at Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida. On Monday, 4-year-old Apollo died three months after the facility commissioned an outside panel to review the previous dolphin deaths. “Apollo was a beloved member of our CMA family, and his passing has left a void in our hearts,” chief zoological officer James “Buddy” Powell said in a statement on the aquarium’s website. “This serves as a reminder of the profound impact these animals have on our lives and the importance of our conservation efforts. We will continue to learn from Apollo’s life.” The outside panel of veterinarians and animal care experts were hired after the March death of another dolphin, 8-year-old Rex. It’s unclear if that panel has come to any conclusions, but the spike in fatalities is puzzling the aquarium’s officials—only three dolphins died at the aquarium between 2001 and 2021.