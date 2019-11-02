CHEAT SHEET
Fifth Person Dies After Shooting at Airbnb Halloween Party Near Berkeley
A fifth person is confirmed dead after a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Orinda, California, near Berkeley. The shooter is still at large. The party was advertised as an “Airbnb Mansion Party” and attended by revelers in full costume, making it difficult to identify the suspect, police say. The owner of the large home says he rented it through Airbnb to a woman who said she was hosting a family reunion. When police arrived at the scene, around 100 people in costume were running from the house. The latest victim has been identified as 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins. The other victims are 22-year-old Tiyon Farley, 24-year-old Omar Taylor, 23-year-old Ramon Hill Jr., and 29-year-old Javin County, according to ABC News.