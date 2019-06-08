Fifth Teen Boy Arrested in Homophobic Attack on Lesbian Couple on London Bus

A fifth teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a brutal attack on a lesbian couple last week in London. The Metropolitan Police confirmed Friday that four boys, aged between 15 and 18, had been arrested on robbery and aggravated grievous bodily harm charges. A fifth boy, aged 16, was taken into custody on Saturday. The teens allegedly demanded that the women kiss each other, and, when they refused, they were first verbally and then physically attacked. The entire incident was caught on the bus surveillance camera. Melania Geymonat described the incident in a Facebook post, calling it “CHAUVINIST, MISOGYNISTIC AND HOMOPHOBIC VIOLENCE.”