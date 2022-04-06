Fight Between Rivals Likely Sparked Sacramento Massacre
COLLATERAL DAMAGE
The Sunday mass shooting in Sacramento, California, was likely the result of a confrontation between rivals that left innocent bystanders dead, according to new information from law enforcement sources. On Sunday morning, two different men fired guns on the same street, and killed two young women, three fathers, and a well-known unhoused woman in the community, and left 12 others hospitalized. Police have since made two new arrests—brothers Smiley Martin and Dandrae Martin. A third man was arrested after being seen carrying a gun after the shooting that was not actually fired. He will not be charged for participating in the shootout, but faces charges for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Details around the chain of events that resulted in mass death Sunday morning are still being sorted out by law enforcement officers, who are interviewing dozens of witnesses, reviewing camera footage, and processing over a 100 shell casings that were found around the scene of the crime.