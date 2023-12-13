Student Hospitalized After Wild Fight Outside Parkland High School

Read it at South Florida Sun Sentinel
A student was taken to the hospital after being violently beaten in a fight outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Tuesday, local authorities said. Video circulating online shows the student being thrown into the ground by another individual before appearing to go unconscious. Coral Springs Police on Wednesday said the student was transported to the hospital with “non life-threatening injuries,” and that it would investigate the matter. In 2018, the school was home to one of the deadliest school shootings in United States history.