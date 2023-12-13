CHEAT SHEET
    Student Hospitalized After Wild Fight Outside Parkland High School

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    The sign is seen outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.

    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    A student was taken to the hospital after being violently beaten in a fight outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Tuesday, local authorities said. Video circulating online shows the student being thrown into the ground by another individual before appearing to go unconscious. Coral Springs Police on Wednesday said the student was transported to the hospital with “non life-threatening injuries,” and that it would investigate the matter. In 2018, the school was home to one of the deadliest school shootings in United States history.

