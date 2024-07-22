‘Fight Song’ Singer Backs Away From Potential Kamala Harris Anthem
NO FIGHT LEFT
The singer-songwriter behind “Fight Song” will not be providing another political anthem for Kamala Harris for her quest to defeat Donald Trump. In response to columnist Matthew Yglesias calling Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Charli XCX—who appeared to endorse the candidate Sunday—to support Harris, Rachel Platten posted the meme of Homer Simpson backing away into a hedge. Platten’s 2015 song was a de facto campaign theme for Hillary Clinton—before ultimately becoming synonymous with her loss to Trump. In a 2020 Esquire interview, Platten said the song was never intended to be about “politics” and while she is “so proud of all the things that it became associated with,” she expressed some regret about how it was used. “There was a lot of eye rolls and, ‘Oh my God, this white girl standing for us all is horrible.’ I would read them and be like, ‘Dude, I wasn’t trying to do this. I’m sorry.’ It did hurt my feelings back then, now I can laugh and get it and see just how annoying that might’ve been.”