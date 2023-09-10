Fighting Near Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Poses Major Safety Threat: U.N.
HIGH RISK
Experts with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stationed at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported two dozen blasts throughout the past week, prompting the United Nations agency to issue a warning outlining nuclear safety concerns that could arrive if fighting affects the plant’s operations. “I remain deeply concerned about the possible dangers facing the plant at this time of heightened military tension in the region,” IAEA Director General Grossi said. “Whatever happens in a conflict zone wherever it may be, everybody would stand to lose from a nuclear accident.” Russia, which occupies the Ukrainian plant, has disallowed IAEA from fully accessing certain plant facilities, drawing increased concerns from the watchdog group.