Fights Erupt at Anti-Abortion Protest Outside Planned Parenthood

Fights erupted Saturday during an anti-abortion protest outside a Planned Parenthood in Modesto, California. Several people were detained after pro-choice counter-protesters confronted Straight Pride, an anti-abortion group with links to the alt-right. The annual Straight Pride rally was scheduled to start at 11 a.m., and by around 11:20 a.m., Modesto police declared an “unlawful assembly” and told demonstrators to disperse. A shrub was lit on fire and people were fighting, a police spokesperson said. Law enforcement used pepper ball guns and tactical riot gear to disperse the crowd.