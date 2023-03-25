Figure Skater Shoma Uno Is First Japanese Man to Successfully Defend World Championship Title

Read it at Associated Press
Shoma Uno secured his second annual win at the figuring skating world championships Saturday, making him the first Japanese man to successfully defend his title. Uno came away with an impressive 301.14 points after attempting five quadruple jumps, landing all of them except one. Uno was followed by second-place skater Cha Jun-hwan from South Korea with 296.03 points. “The free skate was far from perfect but I put everything into it,” Uno said, according to the Associated Press. “Every jump felt precarious but I was able to get a good result.” In another historic win, Japanese skaters earned gold in three of four disciplines for the first time.