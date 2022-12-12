Award-Winning Film Composer Angelo Badalamenti Dies at 85
THE FINAL BOW
Musical mastermind and man behind the screen Angelo Badalementi died peacefully on Monday, according to his great-nephew. He was 85. The Grammy-award winning film composer was responsible for the scores on dozens of films, including Wicker Man and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3. He was a favorite talent of David Lynch’s, getting called time and time again to arrange the music to his projects, from Blue Velvet to Mulholland Drive, and creating the iconic theme to Twin Peaks, which he would go on to win several awards for. “My great uncle Angelo Badalamenti has crossed the barrier onto another plane of existence,” the composer’s nephew said, adding that he passed peacefully. “A true musical and artistic inspiration for me and countless others. Stayed true to his roots and family, never leaving North Jersey for LA. Not to mention the casual but mind-blowing stories he never ran out of. He will truly be missed by many.” Badalamenti was a master of collaboration, creating musical crossovers with the likes of David Bowie, Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, as well as Eli Roth and Nina Simone.