Film Icon, 88, Denied White House Entry for Lying About Age

Hollywood legend Dyan Cannon was turned away from the White House for lying about her age—“And I’d do it again,” she said. On the latest episode of her God’s Table podcast, Cannon, 88, recounted that she went to Washington, D.C. with her podcast co-hosts, fellow actresses Kym Douglas and Tracey Bregman, and TV chef Christine Avanti-Fischer. They all planned to do some sightseeing, hoping to tour the White House when a little white lie put a wrench in their plans. “We are lined up for a great tour, and we have these Secret Service guys and all of the federal agents. We can’t get in because someone lied about their age,” said Douglas, who filmed Cannon throughout the interaction and posted the footage on Instagram. Cannon had no shame about the incident. “Years ago, here’s the thing: I lied about my age on my passport,” she said. Reposting the clip to her own page, Cannons further explained: “It’s nobody’s business what the number is they’ve pinned on me …. right girls? Right guys?” Cannon wrote. “It’s just a blinkin number.” The women laughed the experience off. Cannon wrote, “No matter what number they put next to me, there’s one thing that never changes … I WUV WU.”

Instagram