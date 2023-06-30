Adventure-Ready Gear and Apparel Designed by Filson, Inspired by Indiana Jones

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones first came blazing onto the screen in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, audiences worldwide knew a compelling character had been created, and it was little wonder that Jones would go on to be portrayed in numerous other films, as well as in a rather short-lived television series and numerous video games as well.

That said, it’s unlikely anyone around in the early 1980s could have predicted that in 2023, Ford would still be reprising one of his two most famous roles (the other being Han Solo, of course). But here we are with Dial of Destiny marking the fifth (and surely final) time the venerable actor dons that iconic hat and jacket and takes up his whip to fight for what’s right.

The 42 years separating Raiders of the Lost Ark and Dial of Destiny are numerous, no doubt, but those four decades have nothing on a brand that dates back not to the 1980s, but to the 1800s. In 1897, the clothier, gear, and accessory brand Filson was formed.

Named for its founder, per CNN, established in Seattle and initially called C.C. Filson’s Pioneer Alaska Clothing and Blanket Manufacturers, the company known today simply as Filson catered to gold prospectors headed toward the Klondike region of Alaska. Filson sold these hopeful fellas rugged gear, like boots, backpacks, warm jackets, and the like—you know, tough stuff for tough guys in tough conditions. Sounds a lot like a certain movie character, no? Maybe like a fit for a brand collaboration, perhaps?

Filson and the producers of the Indiana Jones movie franchise certainly thought so, and the resulting collaboration resulted in a collection of apparel, gear, and accessories perfectly suited to your modern adventures. Modern, but with timeless style, of course. We took a look at the Filson-Indi collab and are highlighting a few of the two dozen-plus items included in the collection, but before we talk about those, let’s talk about an adventure you may well be able to enjoy—and all expenses paid, no less.

Through July 31, to help celebrate the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Filson is sponsoring a sweepstakes that will see two lucky winners sent on a 12-day journey across Morocco that will range from the sands of the Sahara to ancient cities lost in time to the rugged Atlas Mountains to famed Casablanca and beyond. And not only will Filson foot the bill for this odyssey that’s run by none other than National Geographic, but the company will also outfit you and your fellow traveler with some excellent gear and apparel.

Even if you don’t win that amazing journey, you’ll still be a winner if you equip yourself with some of the fine inclusions from the Indiana Jones collection and head out on your own adventure; you’ll just have to pay for it yourself. But don’t worry, in my experience, Filson goods are lifetime purchases. Now, let’s look at some highlights from the Filson-Indi collab.

Filson x Indiana Jones Tin Cloth Jacket Sure, Dr. Jones’ jacket may be leather, and this one is waxed cloth, but they’re both ruggedly handsome. This waterproof jacket, like the one Indi rocks, looks ready for anything you throw at it, be that a horseback ride through a rainstorm or a night out at the bars. Water-resistant, warm when appropriately layered (and not too warm when worn with a tee or short-sleeve button down), cut perfectly for comfort whether you’re seated or standing, and built to last for years, this is the jacket Jones would have worn had he left his leather coat behind in this crashing plane or that sinking boat or this caroming car and such. Buy At Filson $ 350 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Washed Short Sleeve Feather Shirt Recall that the first Indiana Jones film, Raiders, was made in the 1980s but was set in the late 1930s. But damn if Indi didn’t look fresh in his button-down back then, regardless of whether you mean the back then in terms of the film’s setting or IRL. This is a short-sleeve take on Jones’ long-sleeve shirt, of course, but it’s got the look a man of adventure will prize and the soft feel he’ll appreciate, thanks to its three-ounce cotton weave. Wear it under a rugged jacket as you explore the jungle or the desert, or put it on over jeans or board shorts; you can’t go wrong with a timeless shirt. Buy At Filson $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Medium Rugged Twill Duffle Bag The Indiana Jones-Filson collab features multiple different bags because, after all, you need somewhere to stash your whip, maps, toothbrush, and recovered historical artifacts while you’re out there on your journey. The collection includes two different backpacks and several sizes of duffle. We’re featuring the Medium Rugged Twill Duffle Bag for three reasons: first, like all the packs in the collection, it’s durable, stylish, and useful. Second, it’s a great size as a carry-on or for the commuter. And third, the smallest size has already sold out. Buy At Filson $ 595

Stetson Wolf Canyon Hat This is not the exact hat Indi wears, a lid called The Traveller, but it’s a damn fine hat, very much in the style of that wide-brimmed fedora. This hat is made of high-quality felted rabbit fur (yes, really—that’s pretty common) and will keep the sun and rain off your face while keeping you looking sharp in cowboy/adventurer crossover style. And while most of the inclusions in the Indi collection skew male, this hat looks great atop a guy, a gal, or anyone else. Buy At Filson $ 375 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Service Boots 2 Well, of course, Indiana Jones wears badass boots—boots that both look awesome and can take a beating, whether that’s charging down a path in a jungle cave or being dragged along by a truck (or tank). These boots look so good you may hate to dirty them, but the Service Boots 2 are at their best when put to heavy use. They can take the abuse, what with thick Vibram soles and a military-inspired upper, and they will only get more and more comfortable the more you wear them. Buy At Filson $ 368 Free Shipping | Free Returns

