Shop Filson’s Epic 30% Off Winter Sale and Look Sharp While Braving the Elements
FOR THE OUTDOORSY TYPE
On the East Coast, we have yet to be in the throes of winter’s worst, but with the inevitable in mind, dressing for cold weather is key. Layering is the best strategy, but simultaneously looking sharp can be challenging when you’re trying to keep warm and dry. Filson, the rugged Western-inspired clothing and lifestyle brand, is having a very rare sale right now to help you brave the elements in style. It’s a great time to stock up on pure cotton flannels, a gorgeous waxed canvas coat.
With the Western aesthetic on trend this year (... and every year, in my opinion), these durable pieces will last many a season. Reportedly, a Filson jacket is even worn by a key character in the popular Western drama Yellowstone. So whether dressing for your cowboy aspirations or actually getting outdoors, Filson’s stylish yet practical gear has you covered. An avid camper myself, I’m an admirer of the iconic Smokey Bear items included in the sale. Filson is higher-end, so grab these quality items now while the sale is live.
