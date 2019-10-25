CHEAT SHEET
EVERYONE’S TO BLAME
Final Report on Lion Air Crash Faults Boeing Design, FAA, and Pilot Error
Indonesian investigators have delivered a devastating final report on last year’s deadly Lion Air crash that faults Boeing’s new flight control system, the airline, and its pilots in the tragedy that left 189 people dead. A copy of the report, set to be released in Indonesia on Friday, was obtained early by The Seattle Times. According to the report, investigators found that a new flight control system was installed on the airplane, but that the FAA was not updated on this change in time “to reassess the safety of the design change.” The new system, known as the MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System), was faulty and “did not adequately consider the likelihood of loss of control of the aircraft,” the report states.
The report also criticizes Boeing for failing to detect a crucial software error, and failing to provide pilots with any information about MCAS. “The absence of information about the MCAS in the aircraft manuals and pilot training made it difficult for the flight crew to diagnose problems and apply the corrective procedures,” reads the report. Despite their lack of knowledge on the new system, the investigators also place blame on the flight crew, particularly the pilots, for not heeding warning signs from a previous flight on that same plane that experienced malfunctions.