Finance Whiz Dave Ramsey Reveals Why He’s Voting for Trump

Controversial financial commentator Dave Ramsey publicly declared his support for Donald Trump and claimed he’s unconcerned if that means losing followers.

The businessman and podcast personality announced his partisan preferences to his program The Ramsey Show.

“People have threatened me like, ‘I’m going to cancel you.’ That’s hard to do,” Ramsey told his millions of listeners. “I own the show and so you’re not gonna get to cancel me. So you can leave, but you can’t cancel me.”

The podcast host, who is worth an estimated $150 million, broke down his decision to back the GOP presidential nominee, saying he went through both Trump and Kamala Harris’ platforms on immigration, firearms, climate change, taxes, and diplomacy.

“I’m looking at ideas, and which ideas land on which side of the aisle... I can check those boxes very clearly, very quickly on those two candidates,” Ramsey said. “So I’m gonna tell you I’m voting for Donald Trump, not because I’m voting for Donald Trump, because I check those boxes, and more of those are on that side than on the other side.”

Ramsey’s support of Trump will likely come as no surprise to his fans. The scandal-laden finance leader welcomed the former president on his show last month for a friendly chat about his economic agenda and plans for inflation.

Shortly after the interview, Ramsey gave Trump’s policies his stamp of approval on Fox Business.

Although the podcast host previously said that neither Trump nor Harris “are fiscally responsible human beings,” he self-describes as “both fiscally and culturally” conservative, specifically highlighting his belief that presidents should do “as little as possible” with the economy.

His financial consulting company has been the source of repeated controversy , having been sued several times for allegedly wrongfully terminating staff who broke the firm’s Christian conservative code of conduct. In 2015, the company fired at least nine employees for premarital sex.