Financially Plagued GOP Group Turns to Trump to Save It

A remnant of the right flank of Ronald Reagan’s Republican Party is hoping Donald Trump can save it from financial ruin.

Americans for Constitutional Liberty, a “dark money” political nonprofit, has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in just the last month to boost the president’s re-election effort. The money, more than $600,000 in total, was used to buy pro-Trump direct-mail advertisements, a staple of the group’s political activity since its founding in 1974.