Financier Who Gave Prince Andrew and Fergie $1.75 Million Is Jailed
RED FLAGS?
Selman Turk, a former Goldman Sachs banker, has been sentenced to a year in prison after hiding payments, including $1.75 million to Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew. Turk was accused of misappropriating funds from Nebahat Isbilen, a client whose husband is a political prisoner in Turkey. Judge Sir Anthony Mann ruled at the High Court in London that “there is no doubt that there was some sort of relationship” between Turk and the Yorks, with the duchess having written a personal note of thanks to Turk that read: “You have been incredibly kind and supportive and I wish to honour your support and care… I would be delighted to invite you and Mrs Turk to dinner at Royal Lodge.” Isbilen claims Turk tricked her into giving money to Andrew by telling her Andrew helped to secure her a British passport, the court was told.