This Top 250 Book List Is Tailor-Made for the Bibliophile in Your Life—Millions of Books Under $5

The only thing better than having a pile of books to read is finishing that pile. But it’s a bittersweet accomplishment and a self-perpetuating problem: reading your entire list means building another one up. That’s why ThriftBooks curated a top 250 book list to keep readers stocked. The list wasn’t just crafted based on sales; the methodology takes staying power, reader love, and consolidated series into consideration. ThriftBooks looked at which books are being purchased over the long term (no flash-in-the-pans allowed) and chose titles with the highest reader reviews. Additionally, only one book per series is allowed on the list, which opens spots for more authors in the top 250. While the list is a handy to-read guide, ThriftBooks lets you add to your cart directly, with millions of new and used books for under $5 each. That means you can replenish your stack, buy in bulk for a class, and always find a new favorite after you put down the last.

ThriftBooks offers an unmatched selection of quality books, accurately condition graded, at everyday low prices. Discover the top 250 book list here and read more while spending less.