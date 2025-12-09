Reality Star’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for former Finding Prince Charming contestant Chad Spodick has been revealed, just days after his family announced the tragic news to his fans. A spokesperson for Florida’s Boca Raton Police Department told People on Tuesday that Spodick, 42, died of suicide. The case, however, remains open as authorities complete their investigation. Spodick’s family announced his death on a GoFundMe fundraiser, which was launched to support his mother, Felice Harwood, who they say is now facing the “unexpected financial burden of funeral arrangements and ongoing living expenses.” The fundraiser describes her as navigating “unimaginable grief” as she copes with the shock of her son’s loss. More than $27,000 has been raised as of Tuesday. Spodick’s death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from those who knew him and from fans who remember his time on the reality-dating series. Spodick, a realtor and later flight attendant, appeared in 2016 on the only season of the Bachelor-inspired show, in which 13 gay men vied to date an eligible suitor.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988."

People