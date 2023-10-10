Finland Gas Pipeline Leak Likely Caused by ‘Outside Activity,’ President Says
CONCERNING
A gas pipeline leak in Finland was likely the result of “outside activity,” Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said Tuesday. The Balticconnector pipeline between Finland and Estonia suddenly lost pressure early Sunday, with Gasgrid Finland saying the following day that it could have only been caused by a hole in the pipe. “The cause of the damage is not yet clear, the investigation continues in cooperation between Finland and Estonia,” Niinisto added. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO is sharing its information about the damage and remained ready to support its allies. Earlier on Tuesday, Finnish tabloid Iltalehti separately reported that a foreign and security policy source claimed that the Finnish government suspected Russia had attacked the pipeline. After Finland joined NATO in April, the Kremlin said Russia would be forced to take “counter-measures” in response.