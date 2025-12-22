James Cameron did not take kindly to Amy Poehler’s “ignorant dig” about his former marriage at the 2013 Golden Globes. Poehler was co-hosting the awards show that year when she quipped about Kathryn Bigelow (who was married to the director from 1989 to 1991) from the stage, “When it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron.” Variety reported Monday that Cameron found the jab off-putting. “Amy Poehler’s remark was an ignorant dig, at an event which is supposed to be a celebration of cinema and filmmakers, not a roast,” he said, adding, “I’m pretty thick-skinned, and happy to be the butt of a good-natured joke, but that went too far.” Poehler told The Huffington Post that year that 30 Rock writer Sam Means wrote that particular joke. She also expressed zero remorse about the quip despite the shocked audience reaction at the time. “There was nothing in that moment that we walked away from feeling bad about,” she added. Cameron told The New York Times, “The fact that people found it funny shows exactly what they think of me, even though they have no idea who I am or how I work.”
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex's top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
Shop with ScoutedSave 25% on Bon Charge's Giftable Red Light Therapy BundlesTAKE CHARGEFrom sleep and recovery to beauty and wellbeing, Bon Charge is setting a new standard for proactive self-care.
Shop with ScoutedTreat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo's Holiday Sale GOOD VIBES ONLYFrom vibrators to male massagers, score up to 50 percent off during the luxury sexual wellness brand's biggest sale of the year.
European Country Raises Its Reservist Age to 65
Finland said Monday it would increase its military reservist age limit from 60 to 65 in the new year. The country, which shares an 830-mile border with Russia, cited increasing its military preparedness against any potential threat from the country. Finland’s reserve currently has 900,000 citizens and 280,000 soldiers. The change means the revervists “will be around one million” in size by 2031, Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said in a statement. “This and our other measures to bolster our defence signal that Finland ensures its security now and in the future,” Hakkanen said. The change will go into effect Jan. 1. Military service is compulsory for Finnish men upon turning 18. Service remains voluntary for women. Finland joined NATO in April 2023, a year after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.


James Ransone’s wife, Jamie McPhee, has issued an emotional statement addressing her husband’s death. The LA County Medical Examiner’s office said Ransone, 46, died by suicide last week. He is survived by his wife and two children. “I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again,” McPhee wrote on Instagram. “You told me - I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me - and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts - you, Jack and Violet. We are forever.” Ransome played roles in several movies and TV shows, including The Wire, It: Chapter Two, The Black Phone, and Black Phone 2. A GoFundMe page set up for McPhee and their two children has already raised over $110,000. The page refers to Ransone as a “beloved husband, father, and friend,” who “was funny, magnetic, brilliant, and endlessly alive.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Legendary entertainer Barry Manilow, 82, has confirmed he has lung cancer. Medical imaging performed during a recent run of concerts in Las Vegas identified the growth in his left lung at an early stage. Doctors believe the illness has not spread, and Manilow is scheduled to soon have it excised. In a message to followers on Instagram, the “Copacabana” singer described it as “pure luck” that it was found early stressing he does not presently believe he will have undergo chemotherapy or radiation treatment. Manilow has postponed several arena concerts planned for January, though he intends to return for shows scheduled in February, according to organizers. “The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule January arena concerts,” he wrote. “I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.” He ended with best wishes to fans and a note that “if you have even the slightest symptom… get tested!”



A commercial flight over France was forced into an emergency diversion after passengers said the aircraft plunged dramatically following a loud bang midair, sparking panic in the cabin. The incident occurred aboard Air France flight AF 7562 from Paris to Ajaccio, according to passenger accounts. About 30 minutes after takeoff, travelers said they heard an explosion-like noise aboard the Airbus A320. Christelle, who was traveling with her daughter, told RTL she saw fire on the 14-year-old plane’s wing. “It was in flames,” she said, adding that the aircraft appeared to “plummet” as warning lights flashed throughout the cabin. “The buttons, everything was lighting up, everything was flashing. There was a man who grabbed his children because they thought we were going to crash,” Christelle said. Another passenger, Joelle, said she feared the worst. “I thought we were going to be smashed to pieces,” she said, according to Le Parisien. “I grabbed the phone to call my daughter, I said, ‘I’m going to die, I’m going to die.’” Flight tracking data cited by Le Parisien shows the plane descended from about 34,000 feet to roughly 5,000 feet in around 10 minutes. Passengers said the captain told them the aircraft’s left engine “stopped working mid-flight,” while Air France described the incident as an “engine failure.”
Another of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top generals has been assassinated, after a bomb exploded under his car, local authorities report. The country’s top crime investigation agency, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, believes Ukraine could be behind Monday’s blast, potentially making it the latest home soil assassination in a long list since the war began. Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, who was head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff and a veteran of the wars in Chechnya and Syria, died from his injuries in the explosion in Moscow. “Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of inquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services,” RIC spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had been informed of the situation, according to the Russian defense ministry via the Associated Press. The assassination comes little over a year after the death of the military’s chief of nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who was killed by a bomb hidden in an e-scooter. Ukraine later claimed responsibility for the attack.
A 55-year-old woman is missing off the California coast after a suspected shark attack, local news outlets report. The woman, whose identity has not been released, vanished from Lovers Point in Monterey County’s Pacific Grove on Sunday during a club swimming session. Witnesses said they believe the woman may have been attacked by a shark, claiming to have seen her splashing when she went missing around 100 yards from the coast. Speaking to SFGATE, Coast Guard Petty Officer Christopher Sappey recounted an eyewitness’s account. “The person who reported the shark sighting claimed they saw a shark breach the water with what appeared to be a human body in its mouth,” he said. “They then witnessed the shark submerge below the waterline without resurfacing.” Beaches within a mile were closed as the multi-agency effort deployed boats, helicopters and drones in its search. Speaking to CBS News, Pacific Grove Police Department Commander Brian Anderson said, “We had a swim club that does a weekly swim out here off Lovers Point. They immediately called all the swimmers in and there was one swimmer who hasn’t reported back yet.”
A 47-year-old teacher has been killed in a freak cruise ship accident on Egypt’s Nile River. Two cruise ships collided with each other on Sunday evening about 20 miles from the town of Luxor, sending some passengers into the water and leaving cabins wrecked. Denise Ruggeri, a teacher from Italy who was traveling with her husband, fell inside her cabin during the crash and suffered fatal injuries, according to Italian news reports. The ships were attempting to pass through a lock on the river when the collision occurred, L’Unione Sarda reported. Several passengers fell into the water, and four cabins were destroyed in the impact. Il Messaggero reported that Ruggeri suffered a punctured lung during the crash and could not be saved despite medical intervention. She was from Cagnano Amiterno, a small town in Italy’s Abruzzo region, and worked as a teacher in the nearby town of Pizzoli, according to the outlets. “At present, there is no news of other Italians being involved; they are all believed to be safe,” Italian Ambassador to Cairo Agostino Palese said. Egyptian prosecutors have opened an investigation into the crash, ANSA reported.


Modern Family star Helen Siff has died at the age of 88 after a “long, painful illness,” her relatives announced. A prolific character actor who appeared in scores of films and TV shows, including Hail, Caesar!, The Karate Kid, My Name Is Earl, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Siff died following complications from surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday. “Those who worked with Helen knew her not just as a talented performer, but as someone who brought professionalism, dedication and genuine kindness to every set,” her family said in a statement, published by The Hollywood Reporter. “She understood that every role, no matter how large or small, was an opportunity to contribute something meaningful to the story being told.” They added, “She had the rare gift of making even the smallest part memorable.” Her career spanned five decades on stage and screen, including roles in You Don’t Mess With the Zohan and Rocky. The Hollywood Reporter noted her lengthy TV résumé included “Lou Grant, Cagney & Lacey, Silver Spoons, L.A. Law, Knots Landing, Ellen, Married… With Children, Dharma & Greg, Scrubs, Will & Grace, My Name Is Earl, Modern Family, S.W.AT., Mom, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Good Trouble.” She is survived by five children—Matt, Susie, Karen, Vicki, and Jenny—and seven grandchildren.
Singer Chris Rea has died at the age of 74, according to a statement released by a family spokesperson. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris,” the family said. “He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family.” Rea is known for his festive tune, “Driving Home For Christmas” and several hits, including his 1989 album “Road to Hell.” The British singer recorded 25 solo albums and sold over 30 million albums. Rea suffered from several health issues, according to the Guardian, and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the age of 33. The singer collapsed on stage in 2017 during a concert in Oxford. Chris Cooke, the mayor of Rea’s hometown, Middlesbrough, paid tribute to the late star. “This is really sad news and my thoughts go out to Chris’ loved ones,” Cooke says in a statement. “Millions of people around the world will listen to his music tonight.”