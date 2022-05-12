Finland Says It Will Apply to Join NATO, Doubling Length of Russia’s Border With the Bloc
NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH
One of the most surprising fallout effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been the speed at which Sweden and Finland are now interested in joining NATO. The two Scandinavian nations had always expressed a more pacifist approach to the trans-Atlantic military alliance. “Russia is not the neighbor we thought it was,” Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said after the invasion, which prompted a process to join NATO that is predicted to be formally announced Sunday. Sweden, which does not share a land border with Russia like Finland’s 810-mile frontier, also expressed concern. “When Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden’s security position changed fundamentally,” the Swedish government said at the time of the invasion. Finland had previously stayed out of NATO to avoid antagonizing Russia.