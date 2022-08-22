Finnish Prime Minister Passes Drug Test After Leaked Party Videos
After facing public backlash for a couple of leaked private videos showing her dancing and partying, the Finnish prime minister’s drug test results have come back—negative. In an Aug. 19 statement, Prime Minister Sanna Marin called the accusations “very serious,” and went through with the drug test, although she thought the demand for one from other Finnish politicians was “unjust.” “I am upset that these videos have become public,” Marin said at the Friday presser, adding that she’s never taken drugs but will “dance, sing, hug my friends and drink alcohol.” Marin is one of the youngest government leaders in the world at just 36-years-old, and has faced previous criticism for her partying, with some voices calling the behavior unfit for the office. In December 2021 it came to light that the Finnish leader spent a night out dancing, away from her official phone, despite having been exposed to COVID-19. “I hope that in the year 2022, it’s accepted that even decision-makers dance, sing and go to parties,” Marin said.