Trump’s Russia Adviser: I Almost Faked a Medical Emergency to End Trump-Putin Lovefest
‘MORTIFYING AND HUMILIATING’
Former President Donald Trump shocked the world when he stood beside Russian President Vladimir Putin for a 2018 summit and said he said he didn’t see why Russia would interfere in the 2016 election—siding with Putin over the U.S. intelligence community. Now, one of his advisers, Fiona Hill, said the lovefest was so disturbing that she considered pulling a fire alarm or faking a medical emergency to end it. “I couldn’t come up with anything that just wouldn't add to the terrible spectacle,” she told CNN. “It was one of those moments where it was mortifying, frankly, and humiliating for the country.”
Hill said Putin had already made a point of making outrageous statements in the run-up to the event, but “it was the press conference itself and the way President Trump, unfortunately, handled himself that was the worst moment of all.” She compared it to how Dr. Deborah Birx felt during Trump’s bizarre press conference in which he wondered if people could inject bleach to fight COVID-19. Hill has been advising President Joe Biden before his Wednesday summit with Putin.