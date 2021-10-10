Fiona Hill: Putin Used His KGB Training to Manipulate Trump

Hill explains how she thinks Putin manipulated Trump and talks Navalny, her Trump impeachment testimony, and how American values are being flushed “down the toilet.”

Former President Donald Trump tried so hard to emulate Russian President Vladimir Putin while in office.

“He saw Putin as the kind of epitome of the badass populist, frankly, you know, the kind of person that he wanted to be: super-rich, super powerful, no checks and balances, and essentially being able to stay in power forever,” Fiona Hill tells Molly Jong-Fast on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal.

But according to the former U.S. national security council official specializing in Russian and U.S. relations, the relationship was and is one-sided.