Fiona Hill Wrote the Book on Putin’s ‘Protection Racket.’ Now She’s Testifying About Trump.

Until she resigned her post effective Aug. 1, British-born Russia scholar Fiona Hill held a key position in the White House overseeing and coordinating the administration’s relations with the former Soviet Union, Russia and Europe. She coined the phrase, “the Gordon problem,” identifying to her colleagues at the NSC the pressure campaign against Ukraine orchestrated by Ambassador Gordon Sondland at the behest of President Trump and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

And she literally wrote the book—which Trump clearly did not read—on Mr. Putin: Operative in the Kremlin and Putin’s two-way “protection racket” between himself, as the CEO of Russia, Inc. and his crony oligarchs.

Dr. Hill takes the witness table Friday morning in the House impeachment hearings alongside David Holmes, the career State Department official who overheard Sondland telling Trump that the president of Ukraine “loves your ass” and would do whatever Trump wants.