‘A TREASURE’
Fiona Hill’s Book Lands in Amazon Top 100 After Impeachment Inquiry Hearing
Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill’s book about Russian President Vladimir Putin landed on Amazon’s list of the top 100 bestselling books after her testimony before Congress on Thursday. The book, titled Mr. Putin: Operative in the Kremlin, ranked in 56th place after the impeachment inquiry hearing and was the #1 bestseller in Amazon's “Political Leadership” category. The Kindle version of the book held the #2 and #3 spot, while the hardcover version had the #4 spot in the same category. The 520-page book had a four-star rating. A few reviews were posted on Thursday, and lauded Hill for her testimony and book. “Thank you for outlining a legal and moral obligation as a citizen,” one person wrote. “This book is incredible, you are a treasure, and we as fellow citizens are lucky to call you American.”