‘Fire and Fury’ Will Soon Become a TV Series

Michael Wolff’s controversial new book Fire and Fury may soon hit the silver screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a production company called Endeavor Content has bought the film and television rights of Wolff’s palace-intrigue book. The report claims that the massive deal “is said to be in the seven-figure range.” No network is yet attached to the project, but Endeavor Content plans on shopping the content to networks as a TV series. Wolff is expected to be executive producer for the series, and former Channel 4 and BBC executive Michael Jackson will also produce.