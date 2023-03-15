Mysterious Fire Breaks Out at Hotel Where Bannon Pal Guo Wengui Was Arrested
HMMM...
A fire broke out Tuesday at Manhattan’s Sherry-Netherland hotel, just a few hours after exiled Chinese billionaire and Steve Bannon confidant Guo Wengui was taken into custody at the same location by the FBI. Firefighters were summoned to the building at 12:02 p.m. for a blaze on the 18th floor of the 37-story building, and had it under control at 1:45 p.m., an FDNY spokesman told The Daily Beast, adding that fire marshals “are on the scene investigating the origins and cause.” No injuries were reported. Guo purchased apartment 1801 at the Sherry-Netherland in 2015 for $67.5 million. FBI agents were inside Guo’s place when the fire started and were the ones to report it, according to ABC News. It is unclear if the fire was linked in any way to Guo’s arrest.