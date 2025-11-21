Fire Breaks Out at U.S. Capitol Building Leaving Two Injured
An electrical fire that broke out in the Rayburn subway tunnel that runs between the Rayburn House Office Building and the U.S. Capitol left two injured on Thursday. D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed that both people sent to hospital for evaluation were U.S. Capitol Police officers. The underground trolley line is one of three that operate underneath the U.S. Capitol and is used by members of Congress and their staff. The other trolley lines run beneath the Russell and Dirkson Senate Office buildings. A video posted to social media by Huffington Post reporter Arthur Delaney shows several stationary trolleys and smoke visible in the tunnel, while a subsequent post from Delaney shows multiple emergency service vehicles in front of the House steps responding to the fire. Responders worked quickly to clear the smoke, closing Independence Avenue and asking people at Capitol Plaza to clear the area. They soon assured the public that there was no smoke and no further hazard present, reopening Independence Avenue to traffic just before 6 p.m.