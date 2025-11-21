Cheat Sheet
Fire Breaks Out at U.S. Capitol Building Leaving Two Injured

Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 11.21.25 1:52AM EST 
Fire at the U.S. Capitol Building
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: DC Fire and EMS respond to a small fire on the subway connecting the U.S. Capitol and Rayburn Office Building on November 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The small fire was extinguished and no trolly passengers were injured. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images) Heather Diehl/Getty Images

An electrical fire that broke out in the Rayburn subway tunnel that runs between the Rayburn House Office Building and the U.S. Capitol left two injured on Thursday. D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed that both people sent to hospital for evaluation were U.S. Capitol Police officers. The underground trolley line is one of three that operate underneath the U.S. Capitol and is used by members of Congress and their staff. The other trolley lines run beneath the Russell and Dirkson Senate Office buildings. A video posted to social media by Huffington Post reporter Arthur Delaney shows several stationary trolleys and smoke visible in the tunnel, while a subsequent post from Delaney shows multiple emergency service vehicles in front of the House steps responding to the fire. Responders worked quickly to clear the smoke, closing Independence Avenue and asking people at Capitol Plaza to clear the area. They soon assured the public that there was no smoke and no further hazard present, reopening Independence Avenue to traffic just before 6 p.m.

2
‘Wicked: For Good’ Star Falls Ill After Hefty Press Tour
GET WELL SOON
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 11.20.25 8:35PM EST 
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend "Wicked: For Good!"New York Premiere at David Geffen Hall on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Pop superstar and star of Wicked Ariana Grande has tested positive for COVID-19 after weeks of events promoting the second part of the musical extravaganza. With the film now out in theaters, Grande posted an Instagram story on Thursday featuring an image taken from her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Underneath, she added the caption, “moments before Covid”. Grande had skipped giving interviews at the New York premiere of Wicked: For Good days earlier in solidarity with co-star Cynthia Erivo, who was sick and had lost her voice. Variety reports that as a result of Grande’s illness, she has had to cancel her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and several Q&As for Wicked that were scheduled over the coming days. Both Grande and Erivo contracted COVID-19 while filming Wicked; Grande just before filming her scenes for “Popular,” and Erivo just days before filming her show-stopping “Defying Gravity” scenes. Wicked: For Good, the second of two Wicked films directed by Jon M. Chu, follows Act 2 of the musical, and is in theaters everywhere now.

Ariana Grande Covid Instagram story
Ariana Grande/Instagram
Check Out These Top Gifts for Lovers of All Things American
PATRIOTIC PICKS
Updated 11.20.25 12:39PM EST 
Published 11.20.25 12:03AM EST 
Close-up of a hand wearing a patriotic star-shaped ring with red, white, and blue banding, set against a blurred American flag background.
The Bradford Exchange

The holidays are sneaking up fast. If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for a patriotic or history-loving family member or friend, The Bradford Exchange has got you covered. These curated picks all honor two major milestones in American history: the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps and the nation’s 250th birthday (July 4th of next year).

USA 250th American Flag-Inspired 5-Band Stacking Ring
Buy At Bradford Exchange $150

Free Returns

The beauty and spirit of Old Glory is captured elegantly in this five-band ring. A two-carat, star-cut simulated diamond is set in the middle of a field of white stars. The ring is also engraved with patriotic sayings like “Spirit of 1776,” “Stars & Stripes Forever,” and “Honoring 250 Years.”

U.S. Marine Corps 250th Anniversary 1 oz. Silver Challenge Coin
Buy At Bradford Exchange $200

Free Returns

Proudly minted in the United States, this 99.9% pure silver coin celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps. The front of the coin features red and blue hand-enameled details, while the back displays the Marine Corps logo and motto “SEMPER FIDELIS.” It also comes with a deluxe display stand at no extra charge.

U.S.A. 250th Anniversary 3-In-1 Convertible Men's Jacket
Buy At Bradford Exchange $160

Free Returns

With a lightweight rain shell and a fleece that can be worn together or separately, this three-in-one jacket is the definition of versatility. On the right side of the jacket is a patch featuring the Great Seal of the United States— in honor of the nation’s 250th birthday— and an American flag patch on the left.

3
Motown Star, 85, Hit With Sex Assault Claims by Male and Female Employees
NEW ALLEGATIONS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 11.20.25 12:52PM EST 
Published 11.20.25 12:51PM EST 
Smokey Robinson's sexual assault allegations are now under criminal investigation.
Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Smokey Robinson is facing new sexual assault allegations from two more former employees—a man and a woman—piling even more pressure onto the Motown icon as he battles an expanding lawsuit he says is baseless. The new claims were filed this week as lawyers for four former employees—who sued Robinson in May—moved to add the additional accusers anonymously. The male accuser, a former car valet, alleges Robinson, 85, fondled himself in front of him and tried to place his hand on Robinson’s genitals. The female accuser, a former housekeeper like several of the original plaintiffs, claims Robinson repeatedly tried to make her touch him while he was showering. Robinson denies all allegations. His lawyer, Christopher Frost, told Rolling Stone that the latest accusers were “part of the same group of people who have conspired together against the Robinsons and are layering out their claims for maximum adverse publicity,” calling the case an “organized, avaricious campaign to extract money from an 85-year-old legend.” Robinson previously denied accusations from the first four women, which included rape. His wife of 23 years, Frances—also a defendant—is accused of labor violations and using “ethnically pejorative words and language.” The plaintiffs are seeking $50 million in damages. The Robinsons countersued in May for $500 million, alleging defamation and elder abuse.

4
Jay Leno Shares Devastating Memory That Haunted His Wife for Three Years Amid Her Dementia
HEARTBREAKING
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.20.25 4:39PM EST 
Mavis and Jay Leno
Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jay Leno gave a heartbreaking glimpse into his wife’s experience with advanced dementia. The former Tonight Show host, 75, spoke to Hoda Kotb on Thursday’s episode of the Today show about the difficulties that come with being his wife, Mavis Leno’s caretaker, in the wake of her condition. “Probably the toughest part was every day she’d wake up and realize someone had called today to tell her her mother had passed away,” Leno shared. “And her mother died every day for, like, three years.” He added that her continual reaction to it, as if she were learning about it for the first time, made it especially traumatic. In January 2024, Leno filed a petition for a conservatorship of Mavis’s estate due to her diagnosis. The two have been married since 1980. “The idea that you get married, you take these vows, nobody ever thinks they’ll be called upon to act on them. You know that part—for better or worse. Even the worse isn’t that bad,” Leno said.

Shop with Scouted

Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale Dropped Early—Shop Its Best Sale of the Year Before It’s Gone
BLACK FRIDAY 2025
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 11.20.25 11:39PM EST 
Lululemon Black Friday Sale 2024
Lululemon.

It’s finally here: Lululemon’s Black Friday event 2025 is officially here (and, for the first time, it dropped early!), and we think it’s one of the best sales the brand has ever had—yes, really. Aside from its ‘We Made Too Much Section,’ Lululemon doesn’t really offer sales or discounts, so if you’re a fan of the brand, this is your best chance to score up to 50 percent off women’s and men’s apparel and accessories.

Shop Women’s Cyber Monday
Shop At Lululemon

Shop Men’s Cyber Monday
Shop At Lululemon

The Lululemon early Black Friday sale includes hundreds of items marked down from 20 to 50 percent off, including steeply discounted Wunder Under and Align leggings (two of the brand’s bestsellers), men’s running shorts, chic bomber jackets, and so much more. Of course, because Lululemon rarely goes on sale, stock tends to run out quickly, so we suggest acting fast. Take advantage of Lululemon’s Black Friday markdowns now.

5
Legendary ’90s Rock and Roll Star Has Died at 63
BREAKING INTO HEAVEN
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.20.25 1:24PM EST 
DUBLIN, IRELAND - JULY 09: Mani of The Stone Roses performs at Marlay Park on July 9, 2016 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns)
DUBLIN, IRELAND - JULY 09: Mani of The Stone Roses performs at Marlay Park on July 9, 2016 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns) Kieran Frost/Redferns

Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, the legendary bass player and founding member of The Stone Roses, has died aged 63. His cause of death has not been revealed. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother,” sibling Greg Mounfield posted on Facebook. Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown confirmed the news shortly afterward, writing “Rest in Peace Mani” in a post on X. Oasis’ Liam Gallagher also reacted to the news, writing “In total shock and absolutely devastated on hearing the news about Mani, my hero”. Rough Trade Records also paid tribute to Mounfield, calling him “the perfect example of how a bassist can be the beating heart of a band”. Born in Manchester, U.K., Mounfield rose to fame as a member of the Stone Roses, whose 1989 self-titled debut album was hailed for fusing rock music with rave culture and is frequently cited as one of the most influential albums of the 1990s. After leaving the Stone Roses in 1996, Mounfield joined Primal Scream in 2006, coinciding with an uptick in their creative and commercial success. He later rejoined the Stone Roses on their reunion tour from 2011 to 2017, which saw them play arenas and festivals around the world. His wife, Imelda, passed away from cancer in 2023.

6
Oscar Winner’s Kids Reveal Why They Are Estranged From Their Dad
FAMILY DRAMA
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.20.25 12:50PM EST 
Richard Dreyfuss at the premiere of "Sweetwater".
Variety/Variety via Getty Images

Richard Dreyfuss’ son has revealed that “MeToo” allegations were the reason that he and his siblings became estranged from the Oscar-winner. In an interview with USA Today, Ben Dreyfuss, 39, said he and his siblings, Harry and Emily, are not expecting to receive any money from their 78-year-old father. “Everyone assumes my siblings and I are wealthy from our dad, and we’re all a bit too uncomfortable to make it clear, but we have no money from my dad,” Ben wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Nov. 13. “My dad has no money... If he did, we wouldn’t get it since we’ve been estranged ever since some complicated family drama to do with MeToo.” Ben said their estrangement began when his younger brother accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault in a 2017 BuzzFeed essay. Ben used his father’s Twitter account to support his brother, prompting someone to come forward and allege that the Mr Holland’s Opus star was himself guilty of sexual assault. “He blames us for that,” Ben said. Despite the estrangement, Ben said, “I love my father. I have always loved him.” Dreyfus welcomed his three children with ex-wife Jeramie Rain before the pair’s 1995 divorce. He married his third wife, Svetlana Erokhin, in 2006.

Ex-wife Janelle Lacey (left) and actor Richard Dreyfuss (second right), with the latter's children, Emily, Harry, & Benjamin.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty
7
Hollywood Producer Admits Trump Vote Came With ‘Blowback’
AFTER THE HUNT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 11.20.25 3:25PM EST 
Published 11.20.25 1:54PM EST 
(L-R) Producer Brian Grazer, Donald Trump, director Brett Ratner, Melania Trump and Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2011.
(L-R) Producer Brian Grazer, Donald Trump, director Brett Ratner, Melania Trump and Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2011. Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Oscar-winning producer Brian Grazer admitted he’s faced “blowback” in Hollywood circles after publicly admitting that he voted for Donald Trump last year. Grazer, 73, a longtime Democratic donor, was spotted palling around with Trump at a football game in December 2024, and later opened up about his support for Trump in a Fox Nation docuseries titled “Art of the Surge.” During an interview with Variety alongside Ron Howard, Grazer admitted “there was blowback” to his decision to vote for Trump, but said it hasn’t affected his bottom line. “No. I am what I am. I haven’t changed,” he said when asked by Variety if people still wanted to work with him, but admitted, “I don’t know if I should say anything more than that.” Grazer previously revealed that he’d been “canceled” by close friends after telling them he voted for Trump, but that he stood by his decision. “As a centrist, it was because I could feel and see Biden’s deterioration and the lack of direction in the Democratic Party at that time,” he told Fox, adding that he “just couldn’t” bring himself to vote for Kamala Harris, despite bankrolling her Senate campaign in 2015.

8
Stunned Historians Find Artifact Older Than the Pyramids in Wisconsin Lake
OLD AS DIRT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.20.25 11:33AM EST 
Published 11.20.25 10:46AM EST 
Wisconsin Historical Society
2021 Event - 1,200 year old canoe getting recovered from Lake Mendota. WHS Director and CEO Christian Overland (left) with Bill Quackenbush (right). Wisconsin Historical Society

A fleet of 16 canoes, some older than the Pyramids of Giza, has been found in a lake in Wisconsin. State maritime archaeologist Tamara Thomsen has systematically discovered and mapped the dugout canoes around Lake Mendota since the first was unearthed in 2021. The Wisconsin Historical Society announced the news on Wednesday, November 19. Researchers think they performed a similar role to e-bikes in modern cities, used and then parked for the next person. Radiocarbon dating suggests the oldest canoe is 5,200 years old. The pyramids were built around 4,500 years ago. Others are newer, like the first one Thomson found, which dates back around 1,200 years. Thomsen said canoe depositories were like how e-bikes “utilize docking stations for users to store bikes between riders. It’s a parking spot that’s been used for millennia, over and over.” She worked with Ho-Chunk tribal preservation officer Bill Quackenbush, who said, “The canoes remind us how long our people have lived in this region and how deeply connected we remain to these waters and lands.” Larry Plucinski, of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, said, “The canoes give us insight into a sophisticated travel network and interconnected communities who used their incredible skills and knowledge to live and thrive on lands where we still live and thrive today.”

Shop with Scouted

Black Friday Came Early: Score Up to 70% Off Lovehoney’s Luxe Sex Toys
TREAT YO’ SELF
Scouted Staff
Published 11.03.25 2:47PM EST 
The We-Vibe Sync O sex toy being held up between a person's thumb and pointer finger.
Lovehoney

As the year winds down, it’s the perfect moment for some well-deserved “me time” or steamy one-on-one moments with someone special. From teasing toys to sultry lingerie, Lovehoney has everything you need to turn your cozy fall nights into a sultry adventure.

Right now, you can save up to 70 percent during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. After all, now’s the perfect time to spice things up in the bedroom (or any room) before Thanksgiving and holiday guests begin to trickle in. Check out a few of Lovehoney’s discounted (and top-rated) toys below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
40% off
See At Lovehoney

Experience hands-free orgasms with this male masturbator. It envelops the head of the penis to mimic oral sex, sending waves of pleasure through every one of the 4,000 nerve endings in this ultra-sensitive zone. The Blowmotion warms up to 104°F and has six vibration patterns, each with three intensities. Use it for solo play or ask a partner to take control.

Peach Toy Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
See At Lovehoney

This peach-inspired clitoral stimulator is just as sweet as it looks. Designed by Womanizer, it’s ideal for beginners and made with soft, body-safe silicone. Instead of vibration, this toy uses air pulses to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact.

We-Vibe Sync O
Buy At Lovehoney

Soft and flexible, the We-Vibe Sync O is designed to be worn during penetrative sex, delivering pleasure to both partners. The internal section thrums against the penis and G-spot, while the external piece caresses the clitoris with irresistible vibrations. For extra fun, the toy can be controlled via a companion app for hands-free foreplay.

Lovehoney’s early Black Friday sale won’t last forever, so make sure to stock up while you can and score up to 70 percent off.

9
Locals Discover What’s Causing Mysterious Ocean Bubbles
INFLATED INTEREST
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.20.25 1:35PM EST 
Hermosa BEach CBS LA
CBS LA

A seaside community has been enthralled by a mysterious patch of Jacuzzi-like bubbles off their stretch of coast. Residents of Hermosa Beach in the L.A. area, California, have stood in the rain and speculated wildly about what could be causing it, the Los Angeles Times reports. “Definitely a submersible under there,” one person guessed on Facebook. A bait ball, a whale, an alien, and a gas release were all among the prospects touted by locals cited by the Times. All were wrong. People only began to get to the bottom of the bubbly mystery when a boat appeared next to it. When the boat arrived, Mark Zurales paddled out to it and spoke to those on board. He told the Times on Tuesday, “I was on the case, I had to go down there and see it.” When he reached the men on the boat, they told him they were laying fiber-optic cables. One of the contractors, Rick Devinney of Drake Traffic Control Services, told the newspaper that it is a “transpacific fiber optic cable runs under the Pacific Ocean from California to Asia.” “They’re blowing air out to make sure that the conduit is clear,” he said. “They’re making sure that everything is clear to add more cable.”

10
Kevin Spacey Says He’s Homeless After Sexual Assault Claims
CHECKING IN
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 11.20.25 4:52AM EST 
Published 11.20.25 4:37AM EST 
Kevin Spacey during the Septimius Awards at Koninklijk Theater Tuschinski on September 4, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Kevin Spacey during the Septimius Awards at Koninklijk Theater Tuschinski on September 4, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. BSR Agency/Getty Images

Actor Kevin Spacey has claimed he is homeless after being shunned by Hollywood following a sex scandal. The 66-year-old was accused in 2017 of sexual assault by one man in 1986. He maintained his innocence and was cleared in court in New York in 2022. The following year, in London, he was cleared of other charges involving four men. But in an interview with The Telegraph, Spacey says he no longer has a house and has put all his possessions in storage. The star, who won Oscar awards for his roles in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, said he lost his house due to “astronomical” legal costs over the last seven years. “I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out,” he said. “I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.” He said he hoped to make a comeback. “We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work,” he says. “And that will happen in its right time.” In the interview, Spacey also compared his cancellation to alleged communist sympathizers being blacklisted in Hollywood in the 1950s, saying “a lot of people were not guilty of what they were accused of.”

Kevin Spacey during the Gouden Televizier - Ring Gala at Koninklijk Theater Carre Amsterdam on September 4, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Kevin Spacey during the Gouden Televizier - Ring Gala at Koninklijk Theater Carre Amsterdam on September 4, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. BSR Agency/BSR AGENCY
