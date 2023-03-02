Fire Breaks Out in Overhead Bin During Spirit Airlines Flight
SCARY
A Spirit Airlines flight had an emergency landing in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday after a fire broke out in an overhead bin. The flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Orlando landed safely at about 2 p.m., with 10 passengers and crew members transported by emergency services, all in non-life-threatening conditions, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer. The fire was caused by an item in an overhead bin, a spokesperson for the airline said, with one passenger telling CNN that a backpack had caught on fire when a portable phone-charging pack “basically exploded.” Passenger Joseph Fleck said the battery pack was charging a vape. The fire was extinguished inflight, according to the Spirit spokesperson. The airline didn’t have a plane available to take passengers to Orlando, Fleck told CNN, leading he and his family to splurge $250 on an Uber so they could make it to Disney World. Spirit reimbursed them, he said.