Electrical Fire Breaks Out on ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Set in U.K.
FIRES OF MOUNT DOOM
A reported electrical fire besieged the U.K. set of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Monday morning, ripping through a warehouse on the perimeter of the back lot and temporarily halting production on the Amazon Studios project’s second season. “Plumes of smoke” were spotted over the series’ set near Windsor, according to Variety, which reported that emergency personnel responded to the scene. “Firefighters were on the scene for approximately four hours and 35 minutes,” the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement. Neither cast nor crew had to evacuate the site, and no injuries were reported. Filming resumed after a precautionary pause of roughly an hour. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. The fire comes around two weeks after a horse involved in the production died of cardiac failure on the set.