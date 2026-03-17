Fire Chief Flips Out at Snowmobiler Rescued After Warning

@legallyswiftie13 I was removed from a flight because I am deaf. When I went to rebook, the gate agents apologized for the flight attendant’s behavior. @Frontier Airlines please train your flight attendants on disability accommodations, specifically when somebody is deaf/hard of hearing. #deaf #disability #discriminationawareness ♬ original sound - ASHLEY’S VERSION 🩵
The University of Florida’s College Republicans chapter has disbanded after a photo showing two members seemingly performing a Nazi salute circulated widely on social media. The University of Florida announced over the weekend that the Florida Federation of College Republicans had disbanded its campus chapter and requested that officials deactivate it as a registered student organization while new leadership is sought. The group hit back at the decision, saying that the federation has no authority over the chapter, and accused it of lying to “silence Christian conservative groups on campus.” James Fishback, a Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida whose event the group had hosted just two days earlier, called the move an attack on the First Amendment. He added that he stands with University of Florida College Republicans “and any student group (on the right or left) whose free speech rights are under threat.” The university said it “emphatically supports its Jewish community” and remains committed to preventing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination.