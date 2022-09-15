CHEAT SHEET
Fire Panic at Panic! At The Disco Concert in Minnesota
Music lovers appeared to remain calm at a Panic! At The Disco show Wednesday night when a fire broke out on stage. Videos of the incident at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul’s, Minnesota, showed staff hurrying onto the stage as music played through the venue’s speakers. It’s not clear how the fire started, though one fan reportedly claimed that a pyrotechnic machine was to blame. The audience present for the band’s “Viva Las Vengeance” tour could be heard cheering as the fire was extinguished, clips shared on social media show. One video uploaded to YouTube appeared to show fans shouting “Fire!” as frontman Brendon Urie continued to dance, seemingly oblivious to the nearby blaze.